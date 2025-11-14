23-year-old Bengaluru techie arrested in hit-and-run case

BENGALURU: The Sadashivanagar police have arrested a 23-year-old software engineer for his involvement in a hit-and-run case injuring a couple and their son.

The accused, identified as K Sukruth, is a resident of Balaji Layout in Kodigehalli. He was arrested last Friday near Thindlu and his car was recovered the next day. He was subsequently produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. He works in a private company near Mahadevapura.

On the night of October 26, the accused, while driving near the Ramaiah signal bus stop on the BEL Road hit a moped from behind. The moped crashed into the centre median of the road with 33-year-old A Vineeth, a businessman, along with his wife and son sustaining injuries.

The accused escaped from the spot without attending to the victims. After obtaining treatment, the victims filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar traffic police.

The police checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity and traced the car involved in the accident.

The case was transferred to the Sadashivanagar law and order police on November 6. A case of attempt to murder under section 109 of BNS has been registered against the techie since his act of hitting the moped was intentional.

Further investigations are on.