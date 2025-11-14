AI, agri-tech steal show at UAS Krishi Mela in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) offers a glimpse into science, technology and the future of farming. From AI-powered robots and micro air vehicles (MAVs) inspired by insect flight to precision dairy platforms and agri-tourism models, innovation took centre stage at the GKVK campus.

One of the main attractions was the ‘Keeta Vismaya’ (Insect Exhibition) — the display introduced visitors to the fascinating world of insects. It featured live species, insect models, and information on their life cycles, habitats, and ecological importance. The exhibit also displayed futuristic insect-sized aircraft and cyborg cockroaches being used in exploration and data collection, reflecting the growing intersection of biology and robotics.

The Mela also featured ‘Matsya Loka’ (World of Fish), an elaborate fisheries pavilion showcasing freshwater pearl farming, ornamental and heritage fish species, and innovations in aquaculture.

Another interesting element was NITARA, India’s first AI-driven precision dairy platform, which uses machine learning and big data analytics to help dairy farmers monitor cattle health, optimize breeding, and improve milk quality. The platform aims to empower small and marginal dairy farmers through data-driven insights.

Promoting agri-tourism, UAS created a three-acre village model where visitors could experience traditional rural life — from bullock-cart rides to ploughing and pottery-making.