Belagavi police bust international VoIP scam targeting US citizens

BELAGAVI: In a major breakthrough, Belagavi police on Thursday busted an international online fraud racket that had duped hundreds of US citizens over the past seven months. The well-organised call centre, operating secretly from Kumar Hall, off Bauxite Road in Belagavi city, was running a sophisticated Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) scam to siphon off money from unsuspecting Americans.

Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse revealed the operators had collected sensitive information, including bank details and residential addresses of several US citizens. Using advanced software and fake identities, the accused lured victims into sharing financial data before extorting money through intimidation and deceit.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a special police team raided the call centre at midnight Wednesday, seized 37 laptops and 37 mobile phones, and arrested 33 individuals on the spot. All the accused hailed from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with one suspect reportedly from Nepal.

During preliminary interrogation, police found the gang used 11 pre-written scripts to cheat clients, tailoring each to manipulate or threaten them. “They would inform a US resident that he had placed an order for an expensive gadget, such as an iPhone. The victim would deny it, and be directed to another number — which was actually controlled by the fraudsters. Once connected, the scammers gained access to key personal and banking details,” said Commissioner Borse.

Some members impersonated officials of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), convincing victims that their phone numbers and email accounts had been hacked or misused elsewhere. The victims, believing the narrative, often revealed sensitive data or made panic payments.