Bengaluru civic body pushes for swift SWD wall works, road repairs in East zone

BENGALURU: Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Development), Bengaluru East City Corporation, has directed the engineers to complete the stormwater drain retaining wall construction as flooding in Sai Layout and Vadderpalaya has remained a primary concern during rainy season.

With monsoon becoming weak and winter and summer providing breathing space, the top official has directed to complete the work before the end of summer.

The Additional Commissioner inspected the completed road resurfacing works in the Hagadur and Naggondanahalli areas under the Whitefield Subdivision, reviewing the quality of execution to ensure compliance with standards.

During inspections at Nallurhalli, Siddapura Road, and Varthur-Gunjur Road, the Additional Commissioner reviewed the ongoing pothole filling works and directed officials to complete all pending repairs at the earliest.

He also inspected the community hall which is under construction at Nallurhalli and instructed engineers to complete the installation of the first-floor roof slab at the earliest stage of the project.