CSIR-CRRI, GBA to review EcoFix pothole repairs before citywide rollout

BENGALURU: A team from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) along with officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will soon inspect all potholes that were filled with ‘EcoFix’ -- a quick-fix technology.

Two months back, the CSIR-CRRI had inked a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and GBA to fill potholes that will withstand all weather conditions, including heavy rain.

According to GBA officials, over the last few weeks, potholes in 10-15 locations had been filled using this technology. “So far, no follow-up was done. We will now review the work and visit the locations in the coming days before expanding it to all areas,” said GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.

The CSIR-CRRI’s EcoFix repairs potholes within 20 minutes, irrespective of the weather conditions. Dry and waterlogged potholes are repaired instantly, without dewatering and without using any heavy machinery. Since it has no waiting period, potholes can be filled within 20 minutes, said Dr Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-CRRI, and the inventor of EcoFix.

He added: “The technology was developed by CSIR-CRRI in collaboration with Ramuka Global Services Pvt Ltd. A ready-to-use cold mix is made from processed steel slag, a by-product of the steel industry. Each tonne of steel produced generates nearly 200 kg of slag waste, which often ends up in landfills. By converting this waste into a durable repair material, EcoFix merged science, sustainability and speed.”