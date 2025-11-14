Karnataka government orders strict action against fake doctors

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a circular directing stringent action against fake doctors and medical establishments employing unqualified practitioners.

As per the Karnataka Ayurvedic, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani and Yoga Practitioners’ Registration and Medical Practitioners’ Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1961, anyone practising medicine without valid registration under relevant Acts will face prosecution. Offenders can be fined up to Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 2.5 lakh and one-year imprisonment for the second, and Rs 5 lakh with imprisonment up to three years for every subsequent offence.

A special task force has been constituted under to inspect and take action against unregistered, or fake doctors. The task force includes the deputy commissioner, senior police officer, district AYUSH officer, registrar of the Karnataka Ayurveda and Unani Board, a district-level nominated advocate, and a nominated social worker. It is mandated to prosecute offenders and submit monthly reports to the state government.

The circular highlighted that medical establishments employing unqualified doctors or paramedical staff will be prosecuted under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007. Such establishments can face imprisonment up to three years, fines up to Rs 1 lakh, and immediate closure.

Establishments operating without registration under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, will face penalties, including imprisonment up to seven years and fines up to Rs 1 lakh. The District Level Monitoring Committee, chaired by the deputy commissioner, has been directed to take immediate action against violators.