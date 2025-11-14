Krishi Mela 2025 opens at GKVK with focus on prosperous agriculture in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The four-day Krishi Mela 2025, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B), was inaugurated at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus on Thursday. The theme for the mela this year is ‘Prosperous Agriculture, Developed India–Soil, Water, and Crops.’

Speaking after the inauguration, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, said that agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, providing employment to more than 50 crore people.

“There was a time when we imported food to feed our children. Today, because of the relentless efforts of our farmers, over 140 crore Indians eat food grown in our own country,” she said, addressing farmers and agricultural experts. “Over 80% of our farmers are small and marginal, owning less than two-and-a-half acres of land. Our schemes must aim to strengthen and support them.”

Karandlaje said that in the last seven years, more than 2,000 new crop varieties — many of them climate-resilient and high-yielding — have been developed. She said the growing demand for innovative practices and technologies offers farmers a platform to showcase their capabilities.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, who presided over the event, said that 65% of India’s population still depends on agriculture. “The soul of India lies in agriculture,” he said, crediting the Green Revolution for the nation’s self-sufficiency in food.

At the inaugural session, five newly released crop varieties — CNGS-1 (ragi), KBSH-88 (sunflower hybrid), BISH-162 (cotton hybrid), CHNBT-1 (black turmeric), and IISR Pratibha (turmeric) — were launched, along with 36 new technologies and a compendium of agricultural innovations. During the event, three progressive farmers were honoured with state-level awards for their achievements in the agricultural sector.