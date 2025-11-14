Leopard claws woman in safari bus at Karnataka Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when a leopard clawed at her hand during a safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Thursday. Soon after the incident, the zoo management announced the closure of operations of non-AC safari buses in the park.

The injured, Vahitha Banu, was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. The incident, which happened around 1 pm, was captured in a mobile video by another tourist in the same bus. After the incident was posted on social media, netizens started to question the safety measures and some even demanded the closure of the leopard safari.

This is the second such incident during the leopard safari in the recent past. In August 2025, a boy had suffered injuries during the leopard safari.

According to eye-witnesses, the safari bus stopped at the leopard enclosure for a long time. “There were many leopards around the bus. All of them were seated. One leopard started prowling around the bus and tried to climb on top, during which it scratched the hand of the woman and pulled down her veil,” they said.