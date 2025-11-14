Lokayukta flags overcrowding, unhygienic conditions at Bengaluru government hostels

BENGALURU: A total of 373 students were accommodated, against the sanctioned strength of 275, which made their stay miserable. In each room, 6 to 7 students have been allowed, as against the prescribed limit of 4 students. Therefore, four students are sleeping on the cots, and the remaining are on the floor, leading to health complications. Many cots have no beds.

These are the findings of Lokayukta Justice B S Patil when he paid a surprise visit to the Government Science College Boys' Hostel on the M G Road in the city to check the facilities extended to the hostellers.

He found that no indent and stock book was maintained in the hostel, which is paving the way to indulge in misappropriation. Every month, Rs 25,000 is being sanctioned by the Social Welfare Department, but the hostel is not kept in order and is not hygienic. There are only 38 toilets for 373 students, and those are unhygienic, the Upa Lokayukta observed.

The Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa also visited the Government General Boys' Hostels in Vijayanagar, Government General Women Hostels in Jakkuru and Yelahanka and Government Post Metric/PG College Women Hostel at Hesaraghatta Main Road in the city.

These hostels were run by the Social Welfare and Backwards Classes Department of the state government. As many as 14 teams of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayuktas have visited the hostels simultaneously to check the irregularities.