Noted environmentalist, Padma awardee Salumarada Thimmakka passes away

BENGALURU: Noted environmentalist and Padma awardee Salumarada Thimmakka passed away at the age of 114 on Friday morning.

Thimmakka, fondly known as Vruksha Mata, had been suffering from age-related ailments and had been hospitalised several times in the past due to breathing difficulties.

A resident of Gubbi taluk, Thimmakka was known for her innocence when she blessed former President Ram Nath Govind during the Padma award presentation, which he humbly accepted.

She was widely admired for her simplicity and for inspiring countless women and environmentalists. Her journey began with the planting of 385 banyan trees along State Highway-94 between Hidiyur and Hulikala, an effort she undertook to cope with the pain of childlessness.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B. Khandre expressed grief over her death, noting that the forest department has established arboretums in her name. Thimmakka was also recently listed among the BBC’s top 100 women influencers.