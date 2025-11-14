Taxi apps manipulate users in Bengaluru through hidden charges, deceptive design: 'LocalCircles' survey

According to the survey conducted in July, 39 per cent of users said they were “very frequently” charged hidden fees not disclosed upfront, while another 37 per cent faced the issue “sometimes.”

Only ten percent said they had never experienced such charges.

Manipulative practices extend beyond billing. A striking 59 per cent of users reported being forced to cancel rides, even when it was the driver or platform that failed to provide service. Another 34 per cent said this happened occasionally, highlighting a systemic issue of consumer exploitation.

The survey also exposed the widespread use of misleading wait times — a “bait and switch” tactic. Nearly 72 per cent of respondents said the estimated wait time shown before booking was much shorter than the actual time taken by drivers to arrive.

Additionally, 59 per cent of users said they were repeatedly bombarded with pop-ups and prompts urging them to tip, subscribe to premium plans, or download related apps — even after declining such offers.

Visibility of key options was another major concern. Half of the respondents (49%) said important features like ride cancellation, opt-out options, or removal of add-ons were deliberately hidden or designed to be hard to find, making it difficult for users to exercise choice.