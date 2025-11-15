159 guest teachers not paid salary for three months in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As many as 159 guest teachers working at institutions in Bengaluru North City Corporation are waiting for their salaries, which have not been paid for the last three months.

The development comes close on the heels of the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) not paying the meagre salaries of over 100 grave diggers across Bengaluru since February.

A teacher said that in all 19 institutions, from Primary School to Degree College, they have been waiting for their salaries, ranging from Rs 20,000 to 25,000.

A senior teacher, who has been teaching Classes 8, 9, and 10 at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara High (BBMP) School, now under Bengaluru North City Corporation, for the last six years, said the guest teachers have to put up with the ‘confusion’ and ‘technical issues’, which are purportedly delaying their salaries.

“We met Muniswamappa, Senior Assistant Director of Education (ASDE), Greater Bengaluru Authority, and he said that since BBMP was changed into GBA, the change of administration has led to the delay,” said the teacher. The teacher added that they are forced to take loans from friends and moneylenders to run the house, due to the delay in salaries.

There are seven nursery schools and one primary school. Similarly, there are five high schools and pre-university colleges each, and one degree college. “For nursery and primary guest teachers, a Rs 20,000 salary is given. Similarly, for guest teachers in high schools, Rs 22,000 is given, and for pre-university colleges and one degree college, Rs 25,000 is given,” said a teacher.