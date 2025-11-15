Bengaluru says Buon appetito!

As the world marks the 10th edition of Settimana della Cucina Italiana, the annual global celebration of Italy’s regional gastronomy and culinary heritage, Bengaluru is set to welcome one of the most respected figures in modern Italian cuisine. Chef Italo Bassi, renowned internationally for his mastery of fine dining, arrives in the city for a series of events organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru.
Bassi’s early years under the guidance of Chef Igles Corelli at Trigabolo di Argenta introduced him to the possibilities of haute cuisine. At 19, he joined the celebrated Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, where he spent more than two decades and played a pivotal role in securing multiple Michelin honours, including regaining the restaurant’s third Michelin Star in 2003.
In 2015 he embarked on an independent path, creating the Confusion restaurants in Verona and Porto Cervo. Today, he divides his time between his Sardinian restaurant, academic work and international collaborations that promote contemporary Italian gastronomy. During his first visit to Bengaluru, he reflects on inspiration, discovery and the beauty of cultural exchange.
What excites you most about visiting India for Settimana della Cucina Italiana, especially with Bengaluru’s growing enthusiasm for global cuisine?
I am eager to discover a culinary culture that has been unknown to me until now. Indian cuisine has always fascinated me, especially its extraordinary variety of spices. Experiencing these ingredients first hand will be a revelation.
You will be curating a special dinner during your stay. What can guests expect and what was your creative approach to the menu?
My cuisine is anchored in Italian gastronomy but enriched with international influences. I was among the first in Italy to work with ingredients such as ginger, coconut mylk and wasabi, which shaped the Confusion philosophy at my restaurant in Porto Cervo. For Bengaluru, I am excited to create interpretations that use Indian ingredients like cumin and coriander. My signature pasta and risotto will certainly feature, prepared with authentic Italian products I am bringing with me.
You are also hosting a masterclass for culinary students. What do you enjoy most about engaging with young talent?
This may be the most enriching aspect of my trip. Sharing 40 years of experience while learning about a food culture so different from where I began is inspiring. I hope the students will value the importance of respecting ingredients and using raw materials with care, especially when it comes to reducing food waste.
India offers an extraordinary range of produce. Are there ingredients you are especially keen to explore?
There are countless ingredients that intrigue me. I plan to explore the local markets, with their colours and aromas, and learn how to balance the wide variety of spices. My aim is to understand how they might harmonise with Italian gastronomic culture, which is central to my Confusion philosophy.
Do you have Indian dishes you hope to try during this visit?
This may be an unusual admission, but I have never tasted authentic Indian cuisine before. Experiencing it here is an honour. I am certain it will be one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I will return to Italy with new perspectives and, without doubt, with your wonderful spices in my suitcase.
(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast)