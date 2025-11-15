Bengaluru says Buon appetito!

As the world marks the 10th edition of Settimana della Cucina Italiana, the annual global celebration of Italy’s regional gastronomy and culinary heritage, Bengaluru is set to welcome one of the most respected figures in modern Italian cuisine. Chef Italo Bassi, renowned internationally for his mastery of fine dining, arrives in the city for a series of events organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru.

Bassi’s early years under the guidance of Chef Igles Corelli at Trigabolo di Argenta introduced him to the possibilities of haute cuisine. At 19, he joined the celebrated Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, where he spent more than two decades and played a pivotal role in securing multiple Michelin honours, including regaining the restaurant’s third Michelin Star in 2003.

In 2015 he embarked on an independent path, creating the Confusion restaurants in Verona and Porto Cervo. Today, he divides his time between his Sardinian restaurant, academic work and international collaborations that promote contemporary Italian gastronomy. During his first visit to Bengaluru, he reflects on inspiration, discovery and the beauty of cultural exchange.

What excites you most about visiting India for Settimana della Cucina Italiana, especially with Bengaluru’s growing enthusiasm for global cuisine?

I am eager to discover a culinary culture that has been unknown to me until now. Indian cuisine has always fascinated me, especially its extraordinary variety of spices. Experiencing these ingredients first hand will be a revelation.