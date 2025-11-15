Karnataka HC asks state to file status report on welfare of persons with disabilities

BENGALURU: Issuing notice to the state government, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the government to file a status report on the prayers sought by the petitioners in a public interest litigation concerning the effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Y Karthik (27), Y Kaushik (27), and their father, Y Satish aka Satish Yeachareddy, who is an MLC from Ballari and Vijayanagar districts.

Karthik suffers from visual impairment and cerebral palsy. Making the Department of Women and Child Development Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens and Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, which are responsible for the implementation of the Act, as respondents, the petitioners have prayed the court to issue directions to those departments to set up additional special schools and institutions commensurate with the population of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the state, ensure infrastructure in all schools is accessible to PWDs, establish special training centres to promote vocational training for them, ensure four percent vacancies of the cadre strength in all government establishments and they are filled by PWDs and approve the scheme to allocate five percent of each government department’s budget for the welfare of PWDs.