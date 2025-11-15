Karnataka to frame advertisement rules in GBA

BENGALURU: The urban development department has published a draft notification on Greater Bengaluru Area (Advertisement) Rules 2025 on Thursday, which deals with renewal and rejection of requests for advertisements, and approval of display of mobile vehicular advertisements and others in the five city municipal corporations falling under the GBA.

The draft rules also state that advertisement of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited shall be in conformity with the respective city corporation.

The department has asked public to submit suggestions and objections to the Additional Chief Secretary’s Office at Urban Development Department, Vikasa Soudha within 30 days from the date of the notification.

Apart from the sizes and types of advertisements, the draft rules also state about notice for removal of unauthorised advertisments and the penalties and interest along with it. As per the rules, if any corporation deems it fit to remove an advertisement, the agency will have to comply with the order within seven days.

Rules also mention about cancellation of the licence if the advertiser has obtained a license and breached the rules. The agency can also get blacklisted. The corporation can also seize and sell the movable property.