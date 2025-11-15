Legacy of vision, sacrifice: KLE’s 110-year journey celebrated

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society celebrated its 110th Foundation Day with grandeur at the JN Medical College Campus in Belagavi on Thursday.

The event paid tribute to the seven visionary seers whose efforts laid the foundation of an educational movement that transformed society. Delivering the keynote address, Dr M R Jayaram, Vice-Chancellor of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, said, “The seers worked tirelessly to meet the educational needs of society. The KLE Society stands tall today because of its sacrifice and vision.”

Dr Jayaram also praised Dr Prabhakar Kore, Chairman of KLE Society, for leading the institution with exceptional dedication for over four decades. He said, “The responsibility on your shoulders is immense.

For India’s progress, you must advance in knowledge, partner with the government, and uphold noble ideals,” he said. He further proposed the establishment of a STEM University under KLE to strengthen the nation’s scientific and technological mission.

Delivering his blessings, Swami Bodhamayananda Maharaj, President of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, reflected on the role of knowledge in shaping humanity. Paying homage to the founding seers, he said, “Knowledge is power that strengthens both society and the nation. We must preserve its purity and purpose.”

Cautioning against the moral decline in society, he emphasized the need for values-based education inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of patriotism and service. Kore paid a heartfelt tribute to the Sapta Rishis, donors, and contributors, noting that “KLE stands firmly on democratic values and has transcended barriers of language, religion, and caste.”

Highlighting major milestones, he announced the upcoming inauguration of a 1,000-bed hospital and medical college in Hubballi, expanding KLE’s total healthcare capacity to 4,500 beds, and the establishment of the first Agricultural College in North Karnataka in 2025.