Nehru, architect of modern India: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged youngsters to develop a scientific temperament while speaking at the Children’s Day celebrations held at Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing students, parents, and teachers, he said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is the architect of modern India. As Prime Minister, he laid the foundation for the nation’s scientific and educational progress. However, the BJP has been portraying him in a negative light and misleading students. It is important to tell the true contributions of Nehru to this nation.”

He added, “Not just Nehru, mocking Gandhi has become the BJP’s job. They had no role in the freedom struggle, yet they make false statements against Gandhi and Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the RSS have made it their mission to belittle and mock these great leaders.” Recalling Nehru’s 17-year tenure as Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and ISRO were established due to his visionary leadership. “Most students today aspire to study in these institutions.

A government college student, Sanketh Raj, secured admission to IIT-Kharagpur last year after clearing the JEE.