Nehru, architect of modern India: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged youngsters to develop a scientific temperament while speaking at the Children’s Day celebrations held at Vidhana Soudha.
Addressing students, parents, and teachers, he said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is the architect of modern India. As Prime Minister, he laid the foundation for the nation’s scientific and educational progress. However, the BJP has been portraying him in a negative light and misleading students. It is important to tell the true contributions of Nehru to this nation.”
He added, “Not just Nehru, mocking Gandhi has become the BJP’s job. They had no role in the freedom struggle, yet they make false statements against Gandhi and Nehru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the RSS have made it their mission to belittle and mock these great leaders.” Recalling Nehru’s 17-year tenure as Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and ISRO were established due to his visionary leadership. “Most students today aspire to study in these institutions.
A government college student, Sanketh Raj, secured admission to IIT-Kharagpur last year after clearing the JEE.
Nehru believed children are the future of India and emphasised education that builds scientific thinking. Our government has allocated Rs 65,000 crore for the education sector,” he said. He announced that 900 Karnataka Public Schools will be launched across the state this year.
“The government is working hard to ensure quality education. I myself studied in a government school and eventually became Chief Minister. Any child sitting here today could become the next CM, scientist, or scholar.” He also urged students to uphold equality and unity in diversity.
“This is why we have introduced reading the Preamble of the Constitution in schools, so students internalise the values of social justice, fraternity, and equality.”
Siddaramaiah also launched the digital version of the Moral Science textbook, now available in Kannada and English on the DSERT website.