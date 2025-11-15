Retired surgeon loses Rs 1.6 crore in year-long digital arrest scam

BENGALURU: Incredible, but true. A 70-year-old retired surgeon is the latest victim of a digital arrest scam, losing over Rs 1.6 crore in a year. The year-long struggle of Dr. Rajesh (name changed) came to an end after the Noida police in UP arrested one of the accused and learnt about Rajesh through the financial transactions the latter had with the accused.

The Noida cops tried to contact the doctor but he did not answer their calls, prompting them to alert the Bengaluru City Police. Even after Bengaluru police tried calling him several times, Rajesh did not respond. Later, the cops visited his house and informed him about the situation, but he denied knowing anything about the digital arrest scam. The cops then contacted his family and convinced the victim to register a complaint. However, he is yet to approach the police, said a senior police officer.

The officer added that after the cops approached him, the victim called the fake “police”, who had “digitally arrested” him earlier, and asked what he should do. “The accused had created extreme fear in the victim. Just imagine what he has been going through for the past year,” the officer said.

The victim lives in the city with his wife, while his two children live abroad. A preliminary probe revealed that he was “arrested” whenever the cyber fraudsters required money and extorted him for a year. Yet Rajesh didn’t want to share the details and bank records with the police.