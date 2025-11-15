The OGs of Namma Ooru

I am Bangalore born, left when I was eight and then returned to finish my graduation from the uber-fabulous Mount Carmel College, (which was a wily ploy by my parents to separate me from my now husband). Later, I returned by choice with husband and children in tow to embrace my beautiful city with love and affection. Oh! ‘Never fear my dear’

(as the OGs would say,) I was embraced, loved and squished right back by my ‘lauuuly’ townsfolk. They treated me like a banished princess returning home, and the more I put the city on the map (in a small way), they bestowed adulation, love and respect in droves. I know what SRK feels like! In my city, I am an OG Bengalurean, and I ‘lau’ I say!

All this outpouring of love is stemming from the fact that I spent my week hanging out with the shy and reticent OGs that have put us on the world map, who quietly and humbly travel in their private jets, forge partnerships with the largest conglomerates in the world, have industries and are net-worthy enough to buy a small tropical island. But are still humble, give you warm handshakes and whose eyes twinkle at your funny shenanigans.

I attended The New Indian Express’, one of the OG papers, Devi Awards event held at the ITC Gardenia with all the ‘devis’ that were to be felicitated and all the ‘devas’ who hung out just to be with the women of power. The line-up was impressive and the age group of the awardees fluctuated. My son’s classmate Sahar Mansoor received an award for a venture that produces zero waste called Bare Necessities, an enterprise to keep the planet from imploding under all the waste generated. Actors, writers, reformists and educationalists were also awarded. I, for one was so proud that there are some papers that exist today that still adhere to a higher calling and moral ground. And I am proud to be contributing to that OG institution!