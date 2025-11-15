The OGs of Namma Ooru

I am Bangalore born, left when I was eight and then returned to finish my graduation from the uber-fabulous Mount Carmel College, (which was a wily ploy by my parents to separate me from my now husband). Later, I returned by choice with husband and children in tow to embrace my beautiful city with love and affection. Oh! ‘Never fear my dear’
(as the OGs would say,) I was embraced, loved and squished right back by my ‘lauuuly’ townsfolk. They treated me like a banished princess returning home, and the more I put the city on the map (in a small way), they bestowed adulation, love and respect in droves. I know what SRK feels like! In my city, I am an OG Bengalurean, and I ‘lau’ I say!
All this outpouring of love is stemming from the fact that I spent my week hanging out with the shy and reticent OGs that have put us on the world map, who quietly and humbly travel in their private jets, forge partnerships with the largest conglomerates in the world, have industries and are net-worthy enough to buy a small tropical island. But are still humble, give you warm handshakes and whose eyes twinkle at your funny shenanigans.
I attended The New Indian Express’, one of the OG papers, Devi Awards event held at the ITC Gardenia with all the ‘devis’ that were to be felicitated and all the ‘devas’ who hung out just to be with the women of power. The line-up was impressive and the age group of the awardees fluctuated. My son’s classmate Sahar Mansoor received an award for a venture that produces zero waste called Bare Necessities, an enterprise to keep the planet from imploding under all the waste generated. Actors, writers, reformists and educationalists were also awarded. I, for one was so proud that there are some papers that exist today that still adhere to a higher calling and moral ground. And I am proud to be contributing to that OG institution!
It was a great event with the generous The New Indian Express making sure that their guests were well watered and fed. It was great catching up with the greats of namma ooru so humbly yet stylishly lending their presence. No drama of shoving bodyguards or excess personnel. All the greats were safe and happy among their own.
When we were in college there existed a restaurant under the bowels of a building called Only Place, which served the best steaks and the most magnificent apple pies in the world! It was run by a handsome silver-haired gentleman Haroon Sait and his ‘foreign wife’! I think Haroon was the OG ‘hippie’ of namma ooru. His informal café was overflowing with long-haired foreigners and their Easy Rider bikes and many a time we could get a whiff of some suspicious blue smoke with a sweetish smell. It was the most hip-n-happening place and as giggly teenagers we would always try to sneak in there to gawk more and eat less only to be shooed out by the gruff yet gentle Haroon. His daughter Sabiha Mohamed has a restaurant, Portland Steakhouse, and we were invited there for a Thanksgiving dinner. The most stupendous turkey, with those legendary steaks and apple pie was on the menu. A bunch of OGs sat on tables with familiar checked tablecloth and counted our blessing.
Namma ooru….Bengaluru!
