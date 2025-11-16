21 arrested for running fake Microsoft tech support scam in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Special Cell of the Cyber Command, along with the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Whitefield Division, has busted a fraudulent software firm that allegedly cheated US citizens by impersonating Microsoft technical support staff. During the raid, 21 employees involved in the scam were secured and arrested.

The operation began on Friday night and concluded at 11 am on Saturday. Acting on a court-issued search warrant, officers raided MUSK Communications, located in Sigma Soft Tech Park on Whitefield Main Road, around 9 pm on Friday.

The company, operational since August 2025, was allegedly running a tech-support scam targeting foreign nationals. “The search was conducted with support from the Cyber Command technical team and cybersecurity analysts,” the press note from the unit stated.

Multiple computer systems, mobile phones, digital devices and other electronic evidence used in committing the offence were seized.

Search efforts are underway for the remaining accused, and the seized digital evidence will be analysed, the press note added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act, 2000, and cheating, at CCPS Whitefield.