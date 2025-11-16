AISA activists protest against tunnel project at Lalbagh

BENGALURU: All India Students Association (AISA), FridaysForFuture - Karnataka and a few other organisations organised a flash protest inside Lalbagh on Saturday, opposing the proposed 17km tunnel project between Silk Board and Hebbal. Altogether 20 students and activists participated in the demonstration, where they raised concerns about the project being pushed despite expert warnings, environmental risks and the absence of a transparent public consultation.

“Financially, the project prioritises private profit over public interest. Over 60% of funding will come from private agencies, and under the PPP/BOOT model, private companies will operate the tunnel and collect tolls for 30+10 years. This creates a long-term profit stream for corporations, while ordinary citizens, especially public transport users, see no benefit.

Despite the city’s large population of two-wheeler users, the tunnel limits access only to four-wheelers, with toll rates as high as Rs 300. Experts, including from IISc and the govt. Bodies like DULT have also warned that the tunnel’s entry and exit design may increase congestion, instead of reducing it.

Bengaluru’s traffic crisis stems from decades of weak planning and underinvestment in public transport, not from a lack of tunnels or roads. What the city truly needs is affordable, reliable and accessible mobility for all,” Sushant from AISA said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, including Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and former deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayana also joined the protest and launched a signature campaign under the name Save Sankey tank, saying that the tunnel road would damage the water body.