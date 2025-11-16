It’s all a play

MANGALURU: A At first glance, Vijaya may appear to be just another watchman at the gates of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University). But behind that uniform is a man of unshakeable passion for theatre. Hailing from Hanekal near Bengaluru, Vijaya’s tryst with theatre began when he was nine years old. Growing up in a modest household, he had few material possessions but an imagination that knew no bounds.
“It all started when my mother noticed my interest in drama,” recalls Vijaya. “There was a drama practice happening nearby, and she requested them to let me take part.”
His mother’s encouragement turned out to be the spark that ignited a lifelong passion. Vijaya was offered the role of Shikandi in a mythological play. Though it was a minor part, it gave him the confidence to pursue acting seriously.
Within two years, he was entrusted with more prominent roles playing characters like Vidura, Karna, Arjuna, and Dharmaraya. Each performance polished his skills. “I loved stepping into different characters and living their emotions,” he says.
At 16, Vijaya won an award at Kala Kshetra in Bengaluru for his portrayal of Shakuni in a mythological drama. This was not a role he had prepared for. His drama teacher, Jayaram, had offered him the part at the last minute when the actor who was to play Shakuni fell ill. It was a replacement role, but I put my heart and soul into it, Vijaya recalls.
Not long after that performance, Jayaram passed away. The loss of his teacher and the dissolution of the team marked a turning point in his journey. Vijaya lost his parents when he was 17 and he moved to Mangaluru.
He worked as a hotel supplier. He had little opportunity to pursue his artistic goals. “Even while working long hours, I would often recite dialogues in my mind,” he admits. “The love for theatre never faded.”
Seven years ago, Vijaya joined St. Aloysius as a watchman. His passion for drama, however, remained alive. Whenever he saw students rehearsing for plays or college events, he reminisced of his days on the stage.
Two years ago, Vijaya mentioned his background in theatre to lecturer Christy. During an event organized by the Ranga Adhyayana Kendra at the college, Vijaya was invited as a guest. What followed left the audience spellbound.
Vijaya performed a 10-minute monologue as Shakuni, the very role that had earned him acclaim years ago. With minimal preparation, he flawlessly delivered his dialogues, captivating the students and faculty alike.
“I didn’t have a script,” Vijaya says. “I remembered the dialogues from my younger days. During my free time at work, I often practice a few lines just to keep the passion alive. Performing again after so many years was like traveling back in time.”
The applause he received that day reaffirmed his identity as an artiste. “St Aloysius is my second home,” he says. “I’ve earned not just respect here, but genuine love. Even after students graduate, many still call or message me to ask about my health. That affection means everything to me.”
Vijaya is married to, Kushala, and their daughter, Trisha, is currently doing her pre-university at St. Aloysius.
Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Dr. Praveen Martis, praised Vijaya’s sincerity and passion. “During the college event where he performed, parents, teachers, and students were amazed by his talent. He is a passionate man,” he told TNIE.
Speaking to TNIE one of the staff members added, “we don’t see Vijaya as just a watchman. He is one of us, and always ready to help. Outgoing students often make sure to take a group photo with him before leaving the college. That shows how much he is loved here.”
Christopher D’Souza, Director, Ranga Adhyana Kendra, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), says, “We regularly practice drama late in the evening. Vijaya has built a rapport with everyone, often helping us during rehearsals.
“One day, he mentioned that he came from a traditional drama troupe. We often saw him practicing dialogues while walking around, and were amazed by his ability to recall lines even after 35 years. We later invited him as a guest to our student theatre festival and encouraged him to wear a costume again. There were tears in his eyes as he stepped on to the stage. His two-minute performance left the entire audience awestruck.”
For Vijaya, every day at the university gate is more than a job. It’s another scene in the larger play of life, one where kindness, humility, and love for art take center stage.