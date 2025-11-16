It’s all a play

MANGALURU: A At first glance, Vijaya may appear to be just another watchman at the gates of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University). But behind that uniform is a man of unshakeable passion for theatre. Hailing from Hanekal near Bengaluru, Vijaya’s tryst with theatre began when he was nine years old. Growing up in a modest household, he had few material possessions but an imagination that knew no bounds.

“It all started when my mother noticed my interest in drama,” recalls Vijaya. “There was a drama practice happening nearby, and she requested them to let me take part.”

His mother’s encouragement turned out to be the spark that ignited a lifelong passion. Vijaya was offered the role of Shikandi in a mythological play. Though it was a minor part, it gave him the confidence to pursue acting seriously.

Within two years, he was entrusted with more prominent roles playing characters like Vidura, Karna, Arjuna, and Dharmaraya. Each performance polished his skills. “I loved stepping into different characters and living their emotions,” he says.

At 16, Vijaya won an award at Kala Kshetra in Bengaluru for his portrayal of Shakuni in a mythological drama. This was not a role he had prepared for. His drama teacher, Jayaram, had offered him the part at the last minute when the actor who was to play Shakuni fell ill. It was a replacement role, but I put my heart and soul into it, Vijaya recalls.

Not long after that performance, Jayaram passed away. The loss of his teacher and the dissolution of the team marked a turning point in his journey. Vijaya lost his parents when he was 17 and he moved to Mangaluru.

He worked as a hotel supplier. He had little opportunity to pursue his artistic goals. “Even while working long hours, I would often recite dialogues in my mind,” he admits. “The love for theatre never faded.”

Seven years ago, Vijaya joined St. Aloysius as a watchman. His passion for drama, however, remained alive. Whenever he saw students rehearsing for plays or college events, he reminisced of his days on the stage.

Two years ago, Vijaya mentioned his background in theatre to lecturer Christy. During an event organized by the Ranga Adhyayana Kendra at the college, Vijaya was invited as a guest. What followed left the audience spellbound.