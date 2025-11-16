Kannada actress’s former partner arrested at Bengaluru airport for stalking, harassment

BENGALURU: The former live-in partner of a 34-year-old Kannada film actress was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking and harassing her. He was detained at Kempegowda International Airport after arriving from Sri Lanka.

The accused, Aravind Venkatesh Reddy (43), is a film producer, real estate builder, and construction company owner. The actress has acted in nine films and also participated in the Kannada Bigg Boss reality show.

Police said the two met in 2021 when Reddy invited her as a guest to a cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. They later entered into a live-in relationship, but the actress distanced herself due to his behaviour, as he would frequently get drunk and harass her.

Reddy allegedly continued to stalk her. He shared morphed photographs online, sent men to create a ruckus at her parents’ house, and even threatened to kill her brother. He also allegedly coerced her into remaining in the relationship.

The victim initially filed a complaint at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and other provisions of the BNS on September 17. A lookout notice was issued, leading to his arrest at the airport. He has been taken into custody for further investigation.