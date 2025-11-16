Kannada Mitraru: Keeping Kannada safe

BENGALURU: While most people might have stopped taking interest in communicating or even educating children in Kannada, and prefer English in Karnataka, a group of people living in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, have decided to teach Kannada to children of Kannadiga parents who have migrated to Dubai for work.

The purpose of starting Kannada classes for kids living in Dubai is an interesting story. Uday Kiran, a member of Kannada Mitraru in Dubai, told TNIE, “Kannada Paatashale started in Dubai in 2014. It started when Shashidhar Nagarajappa from Karnataka along with his friends in Dubai were discussing how NRI children lacked knowledge in their mother tongue, Kannada. It is very sad if one doesn’t know their mother tongue because it is not just a language but also part of our culture. That is when Shashidhar and 50 other people decided to start a school, Kannada Paatashale, to teach the basics of Kannada language so that children can read, write and speak the language.”

NRI parents are unable to teach Kannada to children because in most families, both parents go to work. They don’t find time to teach their child. That’s why we conduct Kannada classes only on Saturdays and this is all done for free. We don’t charge a paisa for teaching or providing textbooks to these students.”

Since Kannada Mitraru had to bring children under a common roof, in 2014, they started classes at JSS School in Dubai. The classes here continued until 2017. In 2018, classes were moved to ASAP tutors, and in 2019, to Bilwa India School, which continued until 2020. Post-Covid, they have switched to online classes. From 2021, classes will be conducted on the Zoom platform.