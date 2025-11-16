Karnataka adopts Sundarbans-style backward masks to curb rising man-tiger conflict

MYSURU: In a proactive effort to address the rising man-tiger conflict in villages bordering the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, forest officials have adopted a unique strategy inspired by communities in the Sundarbans in West Bengal, where people wear face masks on the back of their heads to deter tiger attacks. The forest department has now begun distributing such masks to forest-fringe villages.

The initiative follows a series of recent tiger attacks in which three farmers were killed and another seriously injured. Despite continuous combing operations and the capture of around 10 tigers, including cubs, villagers continue to report tiger sightings and fear venturing into their fields for farming or cattle grazing. The Sundarbans method, based on the principle that tigers usually attacks from behind, uses masks to create the illusion of eye contact-significantly reducing attacks. Karnataka forest officials plan to distribute 10,000 masks free of cost to vulnerable communities.

Dy Conservator of Forests K Paramesh told TNIE that mask distribution has already begun.

“Forest staff are visiting fringe villages, distributing masks and creating awareness on their importance for those involved in farming and cattle rearing. Announcements are also being made through autorickshaws to ensure people remain alert and wear the masks whenever they step outside,” he said.

In addition to masks, forest personnel are handing out pamphlets listing do’s and don’ts during wild animal encounters. Demonstrations on self-protection techniques are also being conducted in several villages.