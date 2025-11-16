Severe cold wave alert in Karnataka as temperatures plunge; Bidar records season’s lowest at 10°C

BENGALURU: The minimum temperatures across Karnataka have started to dip, indicating that the onset of winter is just around the corner. Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius on November 14. According to the IMD, this was the lowest recorded temperature in the plains of the state so far.

That is not all. IMD has also issued a severe cold wave alert for most parts of the state, particularly north interior Karnataka, for the next two days.

Bengaluru City recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, and the HAL Airport observatory recorded 16.9 degrees Celsius, a dip of 1 degree Celsius and 0.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Belagavi Airport observatory saw a minimum of 11.6 degrees Celsius, a 4.8 degrees Celsius departure from normal. Vijayapura and Dharwad recorded 12.4 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. Mysuru and Shivamogga registered minimum temperatures of 17.8 and 15.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Despite the dip in minimum temperatures, many people in south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, complained of heat on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru was 27.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Residents, however, felt the heat because of clear skies and humidity levels touching 56%. Weather officials also explained that clear skies will ensure a rise in maximum temperatures and a dip in minimum temparature.

“We have issued a severe cold wave alert for most parts of the state, particularly north interior Karnataka. For, Bengaluru, for the next 24 hours, partly cloudy sky with mist during early morning hours in some areas has been forecast for the next two days,” an official said.