3 flash machete at farmer returning from Krishi Mela, rob him of Rs 100 in Yeswanthpur

BENGALURU: In an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, a farmer returning from the Krishi Mela at GKVK was threatened with a machete and robbed of Rs 100 near Yeswanthpur Railway Station in the RMC Yard police limits. Videos of the incident went viral, with many netizens criticising the city’s law-and-order situation and questioning the effectiveness of night patrolling.

Police said three men on a scooter were attempting to rob pedestrians by threatening them with a machete around 3.15 am. One of them approached the farmer, abused him, demanded money and robbed him of Rs 100, claiming they needed it for fuel.

The video also shows another passerby recording the incident. One of the accused noticed him and swung the machete toward him, but the passerby escaped unhurt. The farmer later filed a complaint. A senior police officer said two special teams have been formed and that CCTV footage and the videos circulating online are being analysed. A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, the Wilson Garden police clarified that another video that went viral on social media, claiming to show a robbery near Shantinagar, was not a robbery incident. The incident, which occurred around 4 am near Church Road, was a suspected road-rage case.

A 40-year-old man heading to work had a minor argument with another biker. According to the video, three men on a scooter intercepted another rider. Two of them got off the vehicle, argued with him and assaulted him before fleeing when he resisted.