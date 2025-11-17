Bengaluru’s 90% of STPs non-functional, KSPCB seeks CM’s intervention

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman PM Narendra Swamy on Sunday said that nearly 90% of Bengaluru’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are not functioning, calling it one of the city’s biggest environmental failures, which requires immediate attention. He said a multi-agency joint action team is being formed to restore the plants and curb pollution.
Narendra Swamy, who is also Malavalli MLA, said the board has sought chief minister Siddaramaiah’s intervention. “I have already sought time with the chief minister. I want to brief him on the issues in our department.
I have sent questions to all officers concerned so that replies are ready. Once presented, he will make a decision to form a joint action team that will include officials from Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” he said.
Swamy said he is also considering involving the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in the scheme. “KIADB develops industrial areas, but there are no Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). Without CETPs, where is industrial waste going,” he asked.
Asked if the city’s STPs can take the total load, he said they are overloaded, are under-capacity, and in many cases not functioning at all. The board is planning to install CCTV cameras at every STP, connected directly to KSPCB’s eight regional offices. “Only then will we have control,” he said.
He lamented that untreated sewage is still flowing into water bodies in different parts of the city despite the board marking its 50th anniversary.
He attributed lcak of enforcement to severe staff shortage. “We are filling nearly 80% of current vacancies — over 250 posts across all cadres,” he said.
On the recent closure order issued to Jollywood Studios, where Bigg Boss Kannada was being shot, for violating environmental norms, Swamy said the establishment has responded promising corrective measures. “The KSPCB will still impose a hefty penalty. It be over Rs 30 crore,” he said.
5 to receive eco-awards
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), marking 50 years of its establishment, will hold its Golden Jubilee valedictory celebrations in Bengaluru on November 18 and 19. Chairman PM Narendra Swamy said five individuals will receive the State-level Indira Priyadarshini Environment Award for their contributions to environmental protection.
A seminar on Circular Economy and Sustainability will open the event on November 18, featuring discussions on wastewater treatment, solid waste management, e-waste, plastic waste, construction debris and extended producer responsibility. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the programme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take part in the valedictory on November 19 at Palace Grounds.
District-level awards have also been presented as part of the celebrations. Swamy said the golden jubilee aims to raise awareness about environmental laws, honour Indira Gandhi’s legacy, and encourage youth participation through competitions and outreach programmes.