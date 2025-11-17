Bengaluru’s 90% of STPs non-functional, KSPCB seeks CM’s intervention

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman PM Narendra Swamy on Sunday said that nearly 90% of Bengaluru’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are not functioning, calling it one of the city’s biggest environmental failures, which requires immediate attention. He said a multi-agency joint action team is being formed to restore the plants and curb pollution.

Narendra Swamy, who is also Malavalli MLA, said the board has sought chief minister Siddaramaiah’s intervention. “I have already sought time with the chief minister. I want to brief him on the issues in our department.

I have sent questions to all officers concerned so that replies are ready. Once presented, he will make a decision to form a joint action team that will include officials from Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” he said.

Swamy said he is also considering involving the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in the scheme. “KIADB develops industrial areas, but there are no Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). Without CETPs, where is industrial waste going,” he asked.

Asked if the city’s STPs can take the total load, he said they are overloaded, are under-capacity, and in many cases not functioning at all. The board is planning to install CCTV cameras at every STP, connected directly to KSPCB’s eight regional offices. “Only then will we have control,” he said.