Krishi Mela draws 54 lakh visitors, showcases Karnataka’s agricultural strength

BENGALURU: The four-day Krishi Mela concluded at the GKVK campus on Sunday, registering a total footfall of around 54 lakh and revenue of Rs 4.77 crore.

Organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, the stalls, exhibitions and demonstrations at the event attracted farmers, agriculture enthusiasts, students and the general public.

The final day featured a farmer-to-farmer discussion on ‘Indigenous Breeds and Agricultural Practices’. During the valedictory ceremony, the Dr MH Marigowda National Endowment Award for Outstanding Horticultural Research, the Dr MH Marigowda State Award for Best Horticulture Farmer and the Dr R Dwarakinath State Award for Best Farmer were presented to achievers from across Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister and UAS Bengaluru Pro-Chancellor N Cheluvarayaswamy said farmers are not just food producers but also generators of employment. He noted that the government has launched several new schemes to strengthen the farming sector and praised the Krishi Mela for enabling farmers to directly consult scientists and find solutions to their challenges.