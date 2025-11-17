Obstacles on Jayanagar footpaths: South City Corporation chief orders immediate clearance

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Commissioner (BSCC) Ramesh KN, who took part in a footpath walk in and around Jayanagar 4th and 5th Blocks, organised by Project Walkaluru in association with BSCC on Sunday, found obstacles at 22 spots on the footpaths.

At ten spots, he found footpaths occupied by construction material and instructed building owners to immediately clear it. He found footpaths not repaired in five spots, and at two places, they were encroached by shops. He also found cars parked on footpaths, blocking the pathway.

The commissioner gave directions to officials to ensure all 22 complaints he found during the walk were addressed immediately.

Health checks

Under the initiative of Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), a health check-up programme was organised for pourakarmikas, auto tipper drivers and loaders who work tirelessly to keep the city clean, beautiful and hygienic.

The health screenings commenced on Sunday morning at 73 locations — including 45 Namma Clinics and 28 Urban Primary Health Centres.

Additional Commissioner (Development), Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Daljit Kumar said, “Safeguarding the health of those who maintain the city’s cleanliness is our prime duty. All sanitation workers will receive comprehensive health examinations.”