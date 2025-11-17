Smoking in public continues unabated in Bengaluru despite stricter enforcement by GBA

BENGALURU: Despite the ban, smoking in public places continues unabated. Though the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) tobacco control cell has almost doubled its enforcement drives under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act compared to previous years, the scenario on the ground continues as if there is no ban.

Right from residential streets to main roads and from bus stops to markets, citizens complained that there is no check on smoking in public. “Every day, from morning till late night, we see people sitting on the stairs of a building adjacent to our home and smoking.

The cigarette and bidi smoke directly enter our homes. My two children are forced to be passive smokers. We reported to the local police, however, smoking continues and we are the sufferers,” said a homemaker residing in Azad Nagar, who did not wish to be named.

While this is the situation in residential areas, commercial areas fared even worse. “There are multiple small and big offices on Cunningham Road. We see people smoking heavily round-the-clock. Given their brazen attitude, it gives the impression that the police and the GBA are hand-in-glove in permitting public smoking,” said Suresh Kumar, an engineer.