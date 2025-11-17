S'win'g it girls: India's blind women's cricket team are determined to bring home a World Cup

Mahima Nagaraju

Just two weeks ago, the India women’s cricket team brought home the World Cup trophy in a groundbreaking moment. With the buzz from the win starting to settle, another group of women cricketers may just jolt us awake soon – the India blind women’s cricket team playing in the first-ever blind women’s T20 World Cup. After winning their first two matches in Delhi and third in Bengaluru, the team defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets, qualifying for the semi-finals.

“We must definitely bring home the cup!,” says captain Deepika TC, adding the India women’s team’s recent win acted as a great morale booster for her girls. All-rounder Kavya NR proves her right when she adds, “We were so proud we felt like we ourselves had won. I have confidence that we will too because the players are among the best from different parts of the country. We also have a really good bond.”

Early Days

Deepika, like many of the girls, started playing blind cricket at a school for the visually-impaired with much apprehension surrounding her choice. “I grew up in a small town near the Andhra Pradesh border and my parents were initially worried about what others would say because I’m a girl. The culture there is very different,” she recalls. A turning point came after she joined the newly-minted national team in 2019, which later went on to win the World Games in 2023. “My parents were confident that their daughter would achieve something. Now, as the India and Karnataka team’s captain, I feel very happy,” she says, beaming.

It’s a similar story for Kavya NR, who was blinded when playing as a five-year-old. She says, “My parents were afraid that I would get hurt and worried about how I would manage until I got the National Award in 2018 for wall climbing.” She started playing cricket in 2019 while studying at Samarthanam Trust. She adds, “I stuck with cricket because I wanted to represent India; seeing cricketers receive Arjuna awards too inspired me.” For both girls, cricket became a passion, a purpose and a way to support their families.