Two held for duping man of Rs 50 lakh with fake promise of Rs 5 crore CM’s Special Grant

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have booked two people for allegedly cheating a 51-year-old man of Rs 50 lakh after promising to secure a Rs 5 crore Chief Minister’s Special Grant. The accused have been identified as Harish and Sandeep.

According to the complaint filed by Venkatesh Babu, a resident of Nagarabhavi, Harish visited his house in October 2024, claiming he had close links with Sandeep, whom he introduced as a close aide of the government’s Principal Secretary. Harish allegedly assured him that a Rs 5 crore CM’s Special Grant could be secured with an MLA’s recommendation letter, but demanded a 10% commission of Rs 50 lakh.

Venkatesh paid Harish Rs 25 lakh in November 2024, and in March 2025, Sandeep collected the remaining Rs 25 lakh near the Wilson Garden bus depot. Police said that over the next six months, the accused handed over three letters purportedly issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, citing various delays in the grant’s release.

On September 19, when Babu visited the RDPR office, he learnt that all three letters were fake. He subsequently filed a complaint, and a cheating case has been registered against the duo.