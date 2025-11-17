Woman allegedly harassed, robbed of mobile phone while walking dog in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and robbed of her mobile phone by an unidentified person while she was out walking her dog here on November 7 night, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on November 7, when she was walking her dog in Upakar Layout here, they said.

According to the FIR, the man approached her asking if he could pet her dog and initiated a conversation.

When she tried to leave, the man suddenly touched her inappropriately. After the woman pushed him away, he again attempted to touch her, prompting her to hit him.

The complainant said her mobile phone fell on the ground during the struggle. When she screamed for help, the man allegedly picked up the phone and fled.

Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Jnanabharathi police station on November 8 under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(2) (sexual harassment), 303(2) (theft), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are being made to identify and nab the suspect, a senior police officer said.