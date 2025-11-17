Yes to sisterhood: B'luru collective redefines female bonding

While stereotypes may dictate that girls’ and women’s friendships are tinged with envy, competitiveness, or superficiality, those of us who actually have them would vouch for those friends who have stuck through failures and heartbreaks, and been the supportive light we desperately needed. 25-year-old Rhythm Verma, having grown up in all-girls schools and colleges, has had plenty of those, and with the intention of spreading this joy, started Scarlet Social Club, a woman-only space. “In a city like Bengaluru, where we have so many people coming from all over India, it’s very difficult to make friends. The intention isn’t to be against mixed

gender groups or men. It is to create an intimate group of women where we can have conversations that everyone relates to and foster female friendships,” she explains.



Rhythm and her team of five curate a different experience each week, many inspired by trends on social media. So far, they’ve done everything from horse riding and picnics to junk journaling, vision boarding, cake decorating and pizza-making workshops. “We just wanted to get girls out of their houses and make them experience all these things that they keep saving in their phones to try,” says Verma, explaining that she incorporates elements that encourage genuine connections that go beyond the event day. “In the first picnic that we had, we had a scavenger hunt and made flower bouquets, but we also had time to sit down and talk. At the

end, we wrote ‘love letters’ to each other, mentioning qualities we liked in each other. These are the aspects that make it so wholesome and feminine,” says Verma.