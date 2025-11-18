Bengaluru corporations' commissioners ask officials to list places where stray dogs are found

BENGALURU: Following the Supreme Court direction on relocation of stray dogs from hospitals, educational institutions, playgrounds and other public places, Commissioners of all five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have written to institutions and officials concerned to list out places where stray dogs are found, the number of dogs, measures taken like fencing and barricades, and nodal officers appointed.
“Once all these are in place, the city corporations will hasten the construction of shelters to relocate the dogs, and house them as per the SC direction,” said a senior official.
While corporations under GBA are taking steps to implement the Supreme Court directive, animal activists and rescuers in Bengaluru will hold a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday over the SC order on relocation of stray dogs from institutions and public places.
“This order will result in an increase in stray dog bites, as once community dogs are caught and shifted to shelter homes, new ones will come to the territory, and due to anxiety and panic in new places, there are chances of fights over food. The new dogs will not be in a position to acclimatise to new sets of humans at a new place and may charge at them due to aggression. The only solution is effective implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules,” said Sujatha Prasanna, an animal rights activist.
Echoing similar sentiments, SP Singh, an animal rescuer, stated that dogs do not vote, hence the poor animals are being given such treatment. “There is no clarity on who will run the shelters. Just for record purposes, facilities may be put up. Even if dogs are tortured and killed, there are chances of covering it up,” said Singh, adding that the only focus should be strict implementation of ABC rules.
The activists also raised concern against the fencing of places like bus stations, railway stations and large campuses, as dogs will find a way inside. “Instead of trying to shift the already settled dogs at hospitals, schools, colleges, large campuses, railway stations and other public places, corporations should focus on identifying rabid or dangerous dogs in the first place, and bring in awareness among the public to coexist with domestic animals and care for them,” said activists.