Bengaluru corporations' commissioners ask officials to list places where stray dogs are found

BENGALURU: Following the Supreme Court direction on relocation of stray dogs from hospitals, educational institutions, playgrounds and other public places, Commissioners of all five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have written to institutions and officials concerned to list out places where stray dogs are found, the number of dogs, measures taken like fencing and barricades, and nodal officers appointed.

“Once all these are in place, the city corporations will hasten the construction of shelters to relocate the dogs, and house them as per the SC direction,” said a senior official.

While corporations under GBA are taking steps to implement the Supreme Court directive, animal activists and rescuers in Bengaluru will hold a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday over the SC order on relocation of stray dogs from institutions and public places.

“This order will result in an increase in stray dog bites, as once community dogs are caught and shifted to shelter homes, new ones will come to the territory, and due to anxiety and panic in new places, there are chances of fights over food. The new dogs will not be in a position to acclimatise to new sets of humans at a new place and may charge at them due to aggression. The only solution is effective implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules,” said Sujatha Prasanna, an animal rights activist.