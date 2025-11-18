Bengaluru MLAs complain of contractors delaying projects

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s crumbling roads have sparked a fierce face-off -- not between the ruling and opposition parties, but between elected representatives and city’s contractors.

From Shivajinagar to Rajajinagar to Yeshwanthpur, MLAs are venting frustration, alleging that contractors are holding the city hostage with delays, inefficiency and unresponsiveness. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad accused the contractor handling the Narayan Pillai Street whitetopping work of abandoning the project for nearly six months. The road is a critical link between St John’s Road, Coles Park, and Commercial Street.

“I have been gently reminding the contractor to finish the work,” Arshad said. “If I push too firmly, it should not become difficult,” he said, adding, “many contractors are the root cause” of Bengaluru’s stalled infrastructure works.

In Rajajinagar, senior BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar complained about white-topping work on Dr Rajkumar Road, one of the city’s busiest stretches. “This road connects Bengaluru to Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka and coastal Karnataka. Nearly 4,000 KSRTC buses and thousands of other vehicles use it daily.