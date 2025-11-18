Bengaluru's Kadalekai Parishe draws massive crowds

BENGALURU: The historic Kadalekai Parishe was inaugurated by Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the presence of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya on Monday. Basavanagudi’s streets were packed with large crowds as hundreds of stalls opened, marking a vibrant start to the traditional groundnut fair.

One of Bengaluru’s oldest and most visited cultural festivals, the Parishe began with the ceremonial offering of groundnuts at the Dodda Basavanna (Big Bull) and Dodda Ganapati temples. The event will continue until November 21, featuring groundnut sales, Theppotsava, music, dance and other cultural programmes.

Basavanagudi was illuminated with decorative lights, and the temples were adorned with elaborate floral arrangements. The air around Bull Temple Road was filled with the smell of freshly roasted and farm-fresh groundnuts that will be sold throughout the five-day fair.

After the inauguration, Ramalinga Reddy said, “This year’s Parishe is plastic-free, and any stall using plastic will be vacated immediately. We expect five lakh visitors, with 700 police personnel, CCTV cameras, toilets and volunteers ensuring safety and cleanliness. Not a single groundnut shell should remain after the event.”