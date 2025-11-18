Living Unfiltered: Aparna Piramal on navigating bipolar disorder & breaking wellbeing taboos

Not good for my mental health! Period!” It’s the kind of blunt honesty that defines Gen Z, a generation unafraid to call out what drains them. Today, the conversation around mental health has stepped out of the shadows, becoming clearer and far more compassionate. And among the voices helping shape this shift is facilitator, educator and bestselling author Aparna Piramal, whose work urges people to look inward with the same fearlessness. She recently spoke at Manotsava and the Bengaluru launch of the book Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness, which features her essay. The author describes the conversations as transformative.“Manotsava is really the Davos of the Indian mental health ecosystem. It’s good for the entire Indian ecosystem to come together and learn from each other,” she says, in a chat with CE, highlighting the need for inclusive, nationwide dialogue.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, Piramal found solace in writing. “Writing is therapeutic for me, it’s my way of making sense of my inner landscape,” she reflects. It was a piece written in 2014, 10 Things I’ve Learnt About Being Bipolar, that first sparked the idea for her memoir. She was determined to write a book that chronicled her experience and resonated with others on a similar path. The process, however, was not without its challenges. “I kept having mood swings and was not able to get the distance I needed from my thoughts and emotions to write the book. That was the hardest part... being detached enough to write about it objectively so that it could actually help readers,” she explains.

But as the world came to a halt during the lockdown, Piramal found the space and clarity she had long sought. “It gave me a lot of purpose during a moment of great uncertainty and flux,” she says, marking the moment when Chemical Khichdi was finally completed and published in 2022. Since its release, the memoir has propelled her into a new professional identity as a national mental health advocate, who has spoken at over 150 events. For Piramal, the book’s most rewarding impact has been the way it has inspired others to share their own stories. She is particularly proud of her contribution to Homecoming, featuring the stories of ten remarkable women. “Such publication can really shape and impact the Indian mental health ecosystem,” she says.