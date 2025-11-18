Nine-year-old boy in Bengaluru turns on e-vehicle ignition, rams lorry, dies

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old boy died inside a brick factory while attempting to drive an electric three-wheeler. The factory is located near Attibele, on the city outskirts. The boy’s father works in the factory and the family lived in the labour shed on the premises.

An electric vehicle was provided to the employees to transport bricks. The boy, while playing in the vehicle, switched on the engine and turned on the accelerator. Unable to control it, he rammed a tipper lorry parked in an open space in the factory.

The incident happened on November 8. The deceased was identified as Sajan Kumar, son of Ravindra Mahto and Reena Dhabi. The family from Bihar came to the city two months ago and Ravindra worked as a tractor driver in the brick factory. The couple was staying with their three children, including Sajan, in the labour shed provided by the factory owner.

The incident happened at SRT Bricks Factory in Lakshmisagara village near Attibele. Around 12.40pm, Sajan accidentally turned on the accelerator. Ravindra, who was witness to the accident, rushed his son to a nearby private hospital on a two-wheeler. Sajan was declared dead on arrival.

Factory owner Suresh was detained by police, and a case of death by negligence was registered against him. “The factory owner was booked for not keeping the three-wheeler out of the victim’s reach. The vehicle was not locked at the time of the incident,” said an officer.

A case of death by negligence (BNS 106(1)) was registered by Suryanagar police.