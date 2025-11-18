No anticipatory bail for two accused of cheating former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda  

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to two persons accused of cheating former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda of nearly Rs 3 lakh in September.

Sriu Tenzin Pelyon, 32, of Himachal Pradesh and Yeshi Chodon, 31, from Odisha, directors of Lhakar Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Domlur, Bengaluru North, had applied for anticipatory bail.

Considering the objections filed by the prosecution, Judge Gangappa Irappa Patil, 52nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, said that in the FIR, the names of the accused have not been mentioned. “It is true that the FIR has been registered against unknown persons. Money has been transferred to the bank account of the company of the accused... At this stage, it is not a fit case to grant bail to the petitioners,” he said.

In his complaint filed at the North CEN crime police station, Gowda said that he had purchased a new Innova car and on September 11, he received a message purportedly from India Post stating that the Registration Certificate (RC) of his vehicle has been sent. But it did not reach him.

Later, when he tried to track the speed post sent to him on the Indian Speed Post Tracking system, he received a link that sought certain details. He submitted all details, including the tracking ID. Subsequently, he received a WhatsApp call from cellphone No. 84******03, claiming to be from India Post courier customer care centre. The caller requested him to make a nominal payment of Rs 2 for verification of the tracking ID.