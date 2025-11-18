Passengers block doors, Bengaluru metro Yellow Line services hit

BENGALURU: Services on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line were delayed on Monday morning after a group of people deliberately obstructed the departure of the first train at RV Road station. The 6 am train left only at 6.35 am, causing a cascading delay across the line. The group were questioning why Yellow Line operations start at 6 am while the Green and Purple lines start at 5 am.

Having reached by the Green Line, they were forced to wait for a considerable time for the Yellow Line service to begin.

According to a BMRCL official, “The group obstructed the automatic closure of the door by standing between the doors. The first train on the Yellow Line at RV Road Metro Station was delayed because of this, and the train left at 6.35 am instead of the scheduled 6 am, which caused delays to all following trains. To stabilise services, one train had to be short-looped at Central Silk Board.”

As per the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, such disruptions can lead to imprisonment, fines, or both. A formal complaint has been filed with the Jayanagar police station, BMRCL added.