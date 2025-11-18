Three murdered in separate incidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three people, including a 35-year-old home alone woman, have been murdered in separate cases at Bommanahalli, Chikkajala and Byadarahalli police limits.

The home alone woman, who worked in a garment factory, was found dead with her throat slit at her rented house at Hongasandra in Bommanahalli police limits on Sunday night. Pramoda, the victim, hailed from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada. She lived alone after separating from her husband Suresh and two children. Two suspects have been taken into custody, according to sources.

Police suspect that Pramoda might have been murdered on Saturday night. “Suresh not only married Pramoda, but also her elder sister. Illicit relationship is suspected to be the reason for murder,” a police officer said.

Venkatesh, 65, was reportedly murdered by his wife Parvathi, 50, and her relative Rangaswamy, 60, at Manjunath Layout in Andrahalli in Byadarahalli police limits on Sunday night. The accused were arrested on Monday.

Venkatesh worked as an autorickshaw driver. He left his wife 10 years ago and married Parvathi six years ago. Parvathi had been forcing Venkatesh to register his house in her name or to give her Rs 6 lakh. Venkatesh, however, agreed to pay her Rs 2.5 lakh. Rejecting his offer, she fought with him. Enraged by this, Venkatesh pushed Parvathi out of his house on the first floor. He also blocked the staircase to prevent her from entering his house.