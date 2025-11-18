Volume Down, Vibe Up! Silent Disco catching on in Bengaluru

Although the concept remains relatively new in India, it has been popular globally for years. One of the early organisers of silent discos in Bengaluru, Surbhi Tiwari at Fusion Beats – Silent Disco sheds light on her journey. “Almost a decade ago, my parents, who are wedding planners in Indore, encountered a regulation that prohibited loud music past 10pm. Around the same time, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released, and we saw the concept of a silent disco featured in the movie’s Breakup Song. That got us curious. When we researched, we got to know it’s a very popular concept outside India,” she explains.

For musician and sound engineer Abhi Tambe, silent performances are not just a workaround to noise restrictions but the heart of his evolving performance language as evident in his solo performance that fuses theatre, sound art and live music, titled Portal Waiting. “I need headphones because they provide such an immersive experience. It’s a love letter to sound,” he shares. In his show, the audience is transported through layered soundscapes like forests, voices, wind and many imagined characters. “I couldn’t do it on speakers, it just wouldn’t be quite as powerful,” he explains, adding, “You can carefully control what’s on the left and on the right and make it sound really realistic and immersive.”

An attendee at Tambe’s concert, Prerna Kaul found her first silent disco experience transformative in a different way. “I was immediately drawn into the energy of the space… There was an invisible pulse in the air,” she recalls. Unlike a regular club, where noise fills the room, the silence outside the headphones sharpens the connection inside. “It’s definitely more intimate. I felt like the performance was curated for me.”