Bengaluru East Corporation seals 14 PGs for violating GBA Act rules

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bengaluru East City Corporation have sealed 14 paying guest accommodations (PGs) for violating rules and regulations under the GBA Act, 2024.

East corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh told the TNIE that he had ordered the corporation’s health officials to launch a special drive against PGs operating without the mandatory business licence from November 10-15. Ramesh said Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar supervised the special drive by a team headed by health officer Savita. Fourteen PGs were sealed for not complying with the provisions under the Act.

The drive was part of the corporation’s special trade licence campaign in all 17 wards of the corporation. During the campaign, owners of 466 businesses paid licence fees amounting to Rs 25,52,800 under the Single Window System, he said.

The commissioner said the corporation recently implemented a system to enable applicants to receive the trade licence the same day after submitting the required documents. Special camps were held in all 17 wards and commercial zones to ensure transparent, fast and citizen-friendly service delivery.

A senior official said action against the 14 PGs was taken for not taking the mandatory licence from the corporation. Health officials from Mahadevapura and KR Puram divisions were part of the team.