Chain-link mesh put up to curb man-animal conflict in Karnataka's Nagarhole

MYSURU: In a bid to address rising human-wildlife conflict, forest officials have begun installing a chain-link mesh barrier along a 13-km stretch in the Nagarahole Tiger reserve area of Mysuru’s HD Kote taluk.

The barrier is currently being constructed as a trial, and if the experiment proves successful, its height will be raised by an additional 10 feet, according to forest officials.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over wildlife particularly large mammals straying beyond forest boundaries and threatening nearby human settlements.

While the project is in its early stages, authorities are hopeful that the mesh fence will act as a strong physical deterrent, preventing animals from coming into contact with people and livestock. RFO Siddaraju told TNIE that this is part of a broader conflict management strategy, and the pilot phase will guide future decisions on scaling the barrier.

HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, who took part in the chain-link mesh installation ceremony, said let’s hope that the move helps in addressing the man-animal conflict.