Five held for assault, robbery in RR Nagar in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Kengeri police have arrested five men, including a rowdy-sheeter, for allegedly threatening people and robbing four mobile phones and a two-wheeler near Global City (formerly Global Village Tech Park) in Rajarajeshwari Nagar between 12 am and 1 am on Tuesday. A total of five cases have been registered against them.

The accused have been identified as Vignesh R (29), a resident of Sai Layout and a rowdy-sheeter at the Chandra Layout Police Station who was released from prison about four months ago; Hemanth K (23) of Konanakunte; KR Prajwal (23) of Krishna Garden in RR Nagar; and Balaji S (21) and Vishal Murthy K (23), both from Pattanagere. All five worked as cab or autorickshaw drivers.

Police said that on November 16, around 11.45 pm, the accused assaulted two people near a bar and restaurant close to the tech park. An attempt-to-murder case was registered in connection with the incident. On November 17, around midnight, they robbed three mobile phones from three victims at the same spot.

Around 12.30 am, they allegedly robbed an iPhone and a scooter from another victim. At about 12.45 am, they assaulted two men with a wooden stick near Mylasandra and then attempted to extort money from a couple in RR Nagar, who managed to escape.

A senior police officer said Vignesh had teamed up with the four others, who were addicted to alcohol and drugs. To fund their habits, they attacked the public with deadly weapons and fled with money, two-wheelers and mobile phones.

Four cases were registered at the Kengeri Police Station and one at the RR Nagar Police Station. All five accused were arrested on Tuesday, and police recovered the stolen property and the weapons used. They have been taken into police custody.