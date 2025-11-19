Man held for hoax bomb threat email to BMRCL metro station

BENGALURU: Police arrested a 62-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the BMRCL claiming he would blow up a Metro station.

The Wilson Garden police said that around 11.25 pm on November 13, the official BMRCL e-mail ID received a bomb threat from rajivsettyptp@gmail.com. The e-mail claimed a metro station would be bombed if BMRCL employees continued to harass the sender’s ex-wife.

The e-mail read “If ever I come to know that your Metro employees are mentally torturing my divorced wife, Padmini, after duty hours, be careful, one of your Metro stations gets blasted... I am also a terrorist, like a patriotic person, against Kannadigas.”

The accused has been identified as Rajiv, a resident of Kadugodi. He divorced his wife 15 years ago and has been living in a rented house. He had undergone treatment at NIMHANS for five years. A senior police officer said Rajiv’s former wife does not work with BMRCL.

After technical analysis, he was traced and taken into custody. As he is suspected of being mentally ill, he will be sent to NIMHANS for evaluation after being produced before the court.