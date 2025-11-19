New airport will come up in South Bengaluru, says DCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Amid heightened efforts to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure and draw investments from across the globe, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged people not to criticise the government, but to be patient and cooperate in development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, he said, “We know your problem and we are working on it. Rs 1.5 lakh crore is being invested to improve the city’s infrastructure with double-decker flyovers, twin tunnel roads and other projects, covering 132 km. Have confidence in us. A world-class city is being created in Bidadi and the second international airport will come up in South Bengaluru. All this will decongest the city,” he said.

Citing the example of Mumbai, Shivakumar said the central and Maharashtra governments are working together to improve infrastructure in Mumbai, including the construction of tunnel roads. It should be done in Karnataka too.

“People from across the globe are investing in Karnataka. They see Karnataka as the future tech capital of the world. They have confidence in people of Karnataka. Bengaluru’s infrastructure is improving and the population too is increasing. We all should build and support Bengaluru’s growth and not criticise it,” he said.

The state government is working on creating a separate NRI investment cell, while a special policy is being created to strengthen education of rural children. He used the platform to seek corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to improve rural education. There is a need for companies to move to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, he added.