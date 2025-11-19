Numb with excitement: Bengaluru Linkin Park fans are elated about band's upcoming concert in city

With lyrics that bared heartbreak, anguish, and loneliness set to music that straddles rock, metal, electronic and pop, Linkin Park’s songs including hits like 'Numb', 'In the End', and 'Somewhere we Belong', shook the walls of an entire generation of teenagers growing up in the 2000s and 2010s. Indian fans have long waited for the moment that came true over the weekend: confirmation that the popular band wouldn’t just headline Lollapalooza in Mumbai but perform a full fledged concert right here in Bengaluru on Jan 23.

The announcement came after a week of intense speculation caused by mysterious billboards stating ‘One show wasn’t enough’ with Linkin Park’s logo. The band’s manager Adam Ruehmer cryptically replying to a fan who had posted the image on X with ‘It looks real to me’, added fuel to the fire. While some expressed disappointment at already having bought tickets for Lollapalooza, others like Rithvik DGV, who is travelling from Hyderabad, have decided to attend both. “The headliner performs for half an hour but a proper standalone concert is three hours long. I was planning to travel to South-East Asia for a concert but when the B’luru show got confirmed, my friends’ group who hadn’t booked Lollapalooza tickets decided we could squeeze in another concert ticket,” he says, with a laugh. “I recently saw a clip of their Brazil show which was like a mini earthquake with everyone jumping – that’s what I want to get here.”

For content writer Ritika Mudabidri, who grew up listening to the band, this is a nostalgic moment. To relive it, she is not only re-listening to old discography but will also be attending the show with her cousin who introduced her to the band as a nine year old. “They represent a part of my childhood – I remember having them playing all the time so it’s nostalgic that I’m going with her.”