Numb with excitement: Bengaluru Linkin Park fans are elated about band's upcoming concert in city

With lyrics that bared heartbreak, anguish, and loneliness set to music that straddles rock, metal, electronic and pop, Linkin Park’s songs including hits like 'Numb', 'In the End', and 'Somewhere we Belong', shook the walls of an entire generation of teenagers growing up in the 2000s and 2010s. Indian fans have long waited for the moment that came true over the weekend: confirmation that the popular band wouldn’t just headline Lollapalooza in Mumbai but perform a full fledged concert right here in Bengaluru on Jan 23.
The announcement came after a week of intense speculation caused by mysterious billboards stating ‘One show wasn’t enough’ with Linkin Park’s logo. The band’s manager Adam Ruehmer cryptically replying to a fan who had posted the image on X with ‘It looks real to me’, added fuel to the fire. While some expressed disappointment at already having bought tickets for Lollapalooza, others like Rithvik DGV, who is travelling from Hyderabad, have decided to attend both. “The headliner performs for half an hour but a proper standalone concert is three hours long. I was planning to travel to South-East Asia for a concert but when the B’luru show got confirmed, my friends’ group who hadn’t booked Lollapalooza tickets decided we could squeeze in another concert ticket,” he says, with a laugh. “I recently saw a clip of their Brazil show which was like a mini earthquake with everyone jumping – that’s what I want to get here.”
For content writer Ritika Mudabidri, who grew up listening to the band, this is a nostalgic moment. To relive it, she is not only re-listening to old discography but will also be attending the show with her cousin who introduced her to the band as a nine year old. “They represent a part of my childhood – I remember having them playing all the time so it’s nostalgic that I’m going with her.”
New beginnings
The excitement is also tinged with a hint of sadness, given that the band’s new vocalist Emily Armstrong’s voice will take the place of late lead singer Chester Bennington. The band released a new album with her and drummer Colin Brittain last year after a seven year hiatus following Bennignton’s death. While some say it’s not the same, others feel that Linkin Park’s essence has stayed. “Bringing Emily in is the highest sign of respect that Chester could have gotten. I don’t think any male vocalist would have measured up. Linkin Park has kept it interesting on a lot of levels with the music and she’s got a different spin on the songs,” states musician Karthik Chennoji Rao. “It’s the music that matters to me. It’s different, but they’re making great music; I’m excited to see what they have in store,” says Rithvik while metal enthusiast and small business owner, Nikita Nain adds, “It’s a good vibe and will be a new experience for those who have seen Chester live.”
What does this mean for ooru?
While a Linkin Park concert in ooru came as a surprise to some, Nikita notes that it was only a matter of time since Bengaluru has already been on the map for rock and metal concerts with popular metal festival, Bangalore Open Air. She says, “I kept faith and believed that they would come here. Rock might be dying in the world, but it’s not in Bengaluru; a lot of old-school artistes and tribute bands will be lining up to see Linkin Park.”
Karthik who has seen Bengaluru’s music scene evolve over a decade says, “I’ve seen the city’s music scene boom but also deteriorate and be shaky with venues shutting doors. Linkin Park coming here, like Coldplay in Mumbai a few years ago, is going to bring in a lot of money and people will look at bringing in more rock acts.”